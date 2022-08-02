Gov. Cooper is urging all North Carolinians to be prepared for severe weather emergencies

Your evacuation plan should include staying with family, friends, or at a hotel, which are better options than a busy shelter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging everyone to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits.

“North Carolinians need to be prepared year-round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family will fare better during a disaster and recover more quickly after it’s over.”

State officials are encouraging all North Carolinians to have a family emergency plan and take into consideration the health of their family when planning where to go in case of an evacuation. Your evacuation plan should include staying with family, friends, or at a hotel, which are better options than a busy shelter.

A family emergency supply kit should include three to seven days of supplies including food, water, medications, flashlight with batteries and items such as face masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes, as well as any supplies needed to support infants and family pets. You should always take your pets with you when evacuating.

