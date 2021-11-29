North Carolina Forest Service to issue statewide burn ban

It comes after a days-long fight to contain a massive wildfire on Pilot Mountain in addition to a dry autumn season across the Carolinas.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The North Carolina Forest Service issues a statewide burn ban as of 5 p.m. Monday due to hazardous forest fire conditions. With the increased fire danger, N.C. Forest Service issued a ban on all open burning and all burning permits have been canceled statewide until further notice.

It comes after a days-long fight to contain a massive wildfire on Pilot Mountain in addition to a dry autumn season across the Carolinas.

As of last Thursday's U.S. Drought Monitor update, over 80% of the state of North Carolina was under “drier than normal” conditions. The biggest expansion lately, however, has been the moderate drought -- sitting at 47%. That means almost half the state needs multiple inches of rain to be back to normal.

Drier than normal conditions, dry brush and leaves, low humidity, and elevated wind can often lead to elevated fire danger.

We are on pace for the driest #Autumn since 2007 in #Charlotte. Please do not do any outdoor burning right now. Burn Bans are coming soon due to high fire danger & drought conditions. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx #wcnc pic.twitter.com/FH9GLx3Nvn — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) November 29, 2021

Crews in North Carolina have been working to contain a massive wildfire on Pilot Mountain since Saturday evening. Two departments were initially called out to the fire around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Later that evening, the fire had grown to about 60 acres. By Monday afternoon, the fire had grown to 500 acres.

Dozens of fire-fighting officials have been called in to help, including North Carolina Forest Service personnel and North Carolina Parks crews. Planes are also being used to dump water onto the fire.

Call 911 and report any brush fire any soon as you notice it. Anyone who violates the burn ban faces $100 fine plus $183 in court costs according to N.C. Forest Service. Local fire departments and law enforcement officers will assist with enforcing the burn ban.

Additionally, several fire crews responded to a brush fire in Watauga County Sunday, along Elk Creek Road.

Increased fire danger exists for most of the state. Postpone any outdoor burning, especially across the Mountains, Piedmont and Sandhills. If you do burn, check for local restrictions on open burning. Have a water source and phone nearby. Never leave a fire unattended. pic.twitter.com/jZNV0B2lgd — N.C. Forest Service (@ncforestservice) November 29, 2021