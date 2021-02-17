NCDOT crews in Iredell County pre-treat roads ahead of potential icy conditions

Justin Johnson, Iredell County maintenance engineer, said crews are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) crews in Iredell County were out Wednesday covering the area to pre-treat roads ahead of potential icy conditions.

Justin Johnson, the county maintenance engineer for Iredell County, said crews started at 7 a.m. Wednesday, coating the interstates, primary roads, bridges, and overpasses with a brine mix.

"If you don't have to get out, please don't get out,” Johnson said. “It is a struggle to find all of the potential black ice, obviously it's black ice. It's hard to see, being that it is ice."

Timing and Impacts for tomorrow for I-40 north & mountains, then South of I-40 to just across the SC line.

The brine mix is made up of salt and water. It is supposed to keep ice from sticking to the pavement.

Even so, Johnson said ice can present a different kind of challenge for drivers than snow.

"Being that it is ice, please follow all safety guidelines and regulations that are in place,” he said, “and use caution out on the roadways."

Iredell County crews wrapped up pre-treating the interstates and primary roads Wednesday afternoon. Johnson said crews would then switch over to putting on plows and spreaders in preparation to spread salt Thursday.

"It's always a lot harder to treat icy conditions than it is to remove snow from the roadway,” Johnson said. “Ice is a lot slicker. Snow, you know, it can compact and you can remove it a little easier than you can ice."