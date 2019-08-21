CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Energy Star, the federal program from the Department of Energy and EPA, put out recommendations for energy savings this summer -- and consumers were quick to react on social media.

One of the guidelines was setting the temperature to 78 degrees while you're home, but it turns out these recommendations aren’t realistic for the Carolina climate.

If your bill is going up this summer, Energy Star said your thermostat should be, too.

"Who could live like that?" said Lauren Acosta Huckleberry, Vice President of Acosta Heating and Cooling.

Energy Star recommended setting your thermostat to 78 degrees when you're home, 85 degrees when you're away, and 82 degrees while you sleep.

NBC Charlotte Facebook fans said these "temps are insane" and "that's never going to happen, ever!"

According to the CDC, one thing you need for a good night’s sleep is a comfortable temperature. If that's not enough, in the North Carolina humidity, setting the thermostat to 82 does not allow your air conditioner to do its job.

"If you're keeping it at 82, the potential for organic growth to start happening inside of your house is higher," said Huckleberry.

So what temperature will make you comfortable AND save a few bucks? The heating and cooling experts said 72 to 75 degrees.

The habit of bumping the temperature way up when you leave the house could cost you.

"People perceive that as something to save energy, but you lose a lot of that energy efficiency in how hard your air conditioner has to work when you get back home to lower it,” said Huckleberry.

She recommended only bumping the temperature up two to four degrees when you’re away.

