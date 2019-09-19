KINGWOOD, Texas -- Hundreds of drivers found themselves trapped by high water Thursday as heavy downpours flooded streets and highways.

One of them was a mom and her children who were stranded in Kingwood.

She was trying to make the turn at Hamblen and Burning Tree near the San Jacinto River.

Her vehicle stalled and got stuck as the water continued to rise around them.

KHOU 11 Reporter Tiffany Craig and Photographer Gregg Ramirez spotted them and pulled over to help.

"Next thing, the back opened up and she started handing kids to #khou11 photog Gregg Ramirez," Tiffany tweeted.

One-by-one, Gregg carried the little girl and a baby wearing only a diaper to a nearby vehicle. The mom made sure her car seats and diapers were also loaded up before they were driven to higher ground.

Another good Samaritan was waiting to pull the woman's vehicle out of the water.

