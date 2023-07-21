Pfizer plans to pay all NC workers during plant closure after EF-3 tornado

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the company will pay all employees during the closure of the Rocky Mount plant devastated by Wednesday's EF-3 tornado.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The CEO of Pfizer announced Friday the company is planning to pay all employees during the closure of the Rocky Mount plant devastated by Wednesday's EF-3 tornado.

The company has set up assistance programs for wellness and disaster recovery.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla visited the plant Friday at 4285 N Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount.

"We are very inspired to see how this community is pulling together,” Bourla said. "I spoke with a lot of people, and they are pulling together to pick up the pieces and move forward with their lives after something very important happened here."

The plant is one of Nash County's largest employers, employing more than 3,200 people.

"We will do all we can to support you in your time of need," Bourla said to the Pfizer employees.

According to Pfizer's website, this facility produces nearly 25% of Pfizer's sterile injectables for U.S. hospitals. The Associated Press confirmed the facility does not store or manufacture Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines.

Bourla said the facility makes anesthetics, invectives, vitamins, micronutrients and part of the emergency kits used in emergency rooms.

