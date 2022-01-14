NCDOT 'preparing for the worst' ahead of winter storm this weekend

As the we brace ourselves for the winter weather this weekend, North Carolina’s Department of Transportation says they’re preparing for the worst.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has already started prepping for snow and ice by treating roads and installing plows and spreaders on trucks ahead of this weekend's winter storm.

Crews say they're more than prepared as this isn't the first snowstorm of the season in the Carolinas.

"Hopefully the forecast will give us a better picture, but we'll be notifying our crews over the weekend and we will be ready to tackle whatever we come up with," Charles Jones, deputy street superintendent for the City of Charlotte, said.

Meanwhile, over at Mecklenburg EMS (Medic) headquarters in west Charlotte, they're overstaffing this weekend with paramedics and have EMTs ready if needed. Medic said they will stock ambulances with de-icers, scrapers and ice melts, as well as the necessary life-saving equipment they already keep on board.

They're confident they can handle whatever Mother Nature brings to the Queen City.

"This is nothing. We've been more than prepared to respond within our community," Nic Howard with Mecklenburg EMS said. "This is just a speed bump in the road for us."

Duke Energy is calling in an additional 1,000 linemen from Florida and the Midwest to assist with expected power outages during the storm. A Duke Energy spokesperson said it only takes about a quarter-inch of ice to bring down power lines. First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle said this weekend's storm will bring a significant ice threat to the Charlotte metro as freezing rain and snow mix together Sunday.

WINTER WEATHER PREP:

