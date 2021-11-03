What you can plant in the Carolinas now to last through winter

Meteorologist Brittany Van Voorhees spoke with a plant professional to discuss which of your favorite flowers, fruits, and veggies can be put in the ground now.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The calendar may say fall, but that doesn't mean our local growing season in the Carolinas is over.

With lower humidity and cooler daytime temperatures, it is the perfect time of year to enjoy your garden without sweating. Gardening isn't just for spring and summer. In fact, many plants can handle the cooler temperatures that fall brings.

Pansies and violas can last all the way through the season, including frosts and freezes. Billy Caroll, a certified plant professional at Pike Nurseries, says both of those plants can actually come back to life after freezing.

Caroll and the other experts at Pike Nurseries spend a lot of time learning what goes well in the climate of the Carolinas, what goes well in the soil and what insects and diseases can plague your garden.

You can shake up your salad during the cool months, too. Vegetables that can be planted in October and November include cabbage, kale spinach and Brussels sprouts. Any of those can be harvested all season long if you get them in the ground now.

If you're looking to move, or recently moved, adding trees or shrubs is also a good option in the fall and brings additional color to your lawn.

"You won't get a lot of growth on the top end of the plant," Carroll said. "But with the warmer soil temperatures, the trees and shrubs you put in will have a great opportunity to put their roots down."

And don't forget fruit trees! Apples, peaches and pears can help you snack your way through winter.

While temperatures will vary over the next few months, it won't be detrimental to annuals or perennials, such as pansies and violas, you put in the ground now. But trees and shrubs should be planted before the first frost of the year.

The Charlotte area hasn't seen a frost or freeze yet, but a freeze watch will go in effect for several counties on Friday, Nov. 5. On average, the entire region will see it happen once by the beginning of November, so get those trees in the ground as soon as possible!