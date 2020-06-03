The National Weather Service in Nashville released new findings in its surveys of the tornadoes that struck Tennessee on March 3, saying at least six separate tornadoes have been identified in Middle Tennessee and four others touched down in East and West Tennessee

In Nashville, an EF-3 tornado with winds estimated at 165 miles per hour touched down and traveled east nearly 60 miles across multiple counties.

In Cookeville and Putnam County, an EF-4 tornado touched down and traveled 8.2 miles with winds estimated at 175 miles per hour, leaving devastation in its path.

An EF-0 tornado struck Southeast of Cookeville and Goffton traveling less than a quarter mile with winds estimated at 75 miles per hour.

Another EF-0 tornado was also found that traveled 5.8 miles through Smith and Putnam counties with winds of 75 miles per hour.

A team in Humpreys County found EF-1 damage with 105 mile per hour winds from Northwest of Waverly from the Tennessee River to Highway 13. They said it's connected to EF-2 damage in Benton County.

In Cumberland County, an EF-0 tornado touched down and traveled a path extending in the northeastern portion of the county near Overton County. They believe it likely continued into Catoosa Wildlife Refuge, but have not been able to access that area yet.

24 people across Tennessee died and many were hurt after the tornadoes struck in the overnight hours. At least 18 people were killed in Putnam County, which is located about halfway between Nashville and Knoxville and is home to Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville.

