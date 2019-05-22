HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Every time there's a death on a lake, officers say it takes a tremendous toll on families, a community, and the officers themselves.

First responders are doing everything they can think of to end these tragedies, but they keep happening. Now, they're inviting us to see firsthand what they're doing and to share a message -- drinking and boating kills.

"We see a lot of accidents related to alcohol," said Matthew Lee, an officer with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Leaders in the department said drunk boating is a growing problem that authorities are seeing more often.

"The alcohol-related accidents, fatalities are definitely on the rise in the past several years," said Officer Sampson Parker, with the commission.

As we took a ride with Lee out on Lake Norman, we found no one seems to think it's as big of a problem as drunk driving.

"I feel people don't take it a serious when they're on the water," said Lee.

However, the consequences have proved deadly.

In 2018, 35 people died in boating accidents in North Carolina, according to the commission. Six of those involved drunken boating accidents, officers said.

So far in 2019, four people have died in boat crashes with two of those involving alcohol, according to the commission. The summer boating season hasn't even officially started.

"Not only is it the person who lost their life, it's the family members. It's the fathers, the daughters, the mothers who are left behind," Parker added.

Last weekend, one person died and three others were hurt when a boat capsized on the Catawba River. Authorities said they are investigating to see whether alcohol was involved.

It's why authorities from several agencies will be upping their patrol on waterways around the state, inspecting boats for safety items and making sure drivers are sober.

On Lake Norman, if officers have reason to believe someone is drunk, they will give the boat operator an initial breathalyzer test. If that adds to the speculation, they can take the person ashore to a breathalyzer bus where further testing can be done.

"It's a one-stop-shop to process and charge anyone driving while impaired or boating impairment," said Chad Towery, with the state's Forensic Tests for Alcohol Branch.

It's the vehicle everyone dreads to board.

"They bring the individual on the bus, they read them their breath rights, (and) they have a seat right here," said Towery as he pointed to a chair on the bus.

While sitting there, an alleged drunk driver will be tested again with a more precise breathalyzer.

"They'll blow two breath samples through the test tube. That'll print off a test ticket. It tells us the amount of alcohol they have in their system," Towery explained.

Those results can be used in court. If a blood sample is needed, an EMT can do that on the bus. A magistrate is already on board and can sign a warrant on the spot, according to Towery.

"Courtroom right here on wheels," he said.

Enforcement will be increased throughout the summer in an effort to reduce the number of fatalities as families try to go out and have a good time.

The bottom line: Have fun, but don't booze it and lose it.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM

Pentagon to offer plan to send up to 10,000 troops to Middle East

'Please help us bring to justice who murdered this beautiful child' | Salisbury Police make plea to solve crime

Police cracking down on organized retail crime in Matthews