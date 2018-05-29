CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. – Hundreds of Duke Energy customers are without power in Cleveland County due to heavy rain that’s moved through the Carolinas over the weekend.

According to Duke Energy, approximately 1,100 customers are experiencing the outage due to fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment.

Power is expected to be restored for the area by 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said the Charlotte area is under a medium risk of severe weather with flash flooding being the primary concern this week. The rain is associated with the outer bands of the remnants of subtropical storm Alberto. A flood watch remains in effect for the entire area through Thursday.

"It won't rain the entire day but we'll see these big surges of moisture heading our way," Panovich added. "Kind of likes spokes on a wheel."

