Over 40,000 without power in Charlotte area following storms, Duke Energy says

The outages following strong storms that moved through the Charlotte area Thursday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy reported more than 40,000 customers without power after strong storms moved through the Charlotte area late Thursday afternoon.

Roughly 2,000 outages were reported just after 4 p.m. in the Kannapolis area of Charlotte. That number jumped to over 40,000 in areas of Cabarrus and Mecklenburg County.

Power is expected to be restored around 12:30 a.m. in areas of Mecklenburg County, and around 8 p.m. in areas of Cabarrus County.

