Crash blocks I-77 in Mooresville early Sunday morning

Southbound Interstate 77 was down to one lane early Sunday after a truck flipped over during wintry conditions, officials said.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — One lane of Interstate 77 is open in Mooresville after a truck flipped over in icy conditions early Sunday morning, officials said. 

First responders were called to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-77 near Exit 35 for Brawley School Road around 6:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found an overturned truck in the left lane. 

The Mooresville Fire Department said no one was injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Crews were forced to close all but one lane of traffic due to the wreck. 

Credit: Mooresville Fire Dept.

A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow began in the Charlotte metro area early Sunday morning, First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle said that icy mix is expected for most of the metro throughout the day Sunday, while the mountains and foothills will see more snow from the winter storm. 

Up to a half-inch of ice accumulation is possible along the I-77 corridor with up to 2 inches of snow forecast for Charlotte and areas as far north as Mooresville. 

