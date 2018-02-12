CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The potential for winter weather next weekend is increasing, with the highest confidence for this being in the foothills and mountains.

Winter weather doesn't always mean snow. Instead, it's likely going to be a mixture of sleet, ice, rain and snow. First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle said a low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico will bring moisture to the region and is expected to run into a blast of cold air from the north.

"You put those two together and it could be the first winter storm of the season," Sprinkle said.

Keeping an eye on the winter weather potential for next weekend. Started talking about this last week and trends are still there for a wintry mess. Remember this is not just snow potential but ice as well. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/nMl4kRIJPK — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) December 2, 2018

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said there is a good likelihood that the mountains see snow and ice from this system while Charlotte's more likely to see the potential for freezing rain and some sleet mixed in. Like always, Panovich believes I-85 will be the dividing line for the rain/snow mix.

"Obviously, Mother Nature doesn't know or care about the highway, but it's a good landmark to give people an idea of where they can expect the changeover," Panovich said.

With several days before the system moves into the Carolinas, things could change, but Panovich is confident at least part of the area will see some winter weather this weekend.

