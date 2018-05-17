CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte area is in store for another wet and stormy afternoon, as two rounds of heavy rain are likely to impact the area Thursday afternoon and evening.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says there’s good news for the weekend, though, as Thursday and Friday appear to be the wettest days through Sunday.

According to Panovich, the Carolinas are being fed a ton of warm, tropical moisture from the south thanks to an area of high pressure off the Atlantic coast and a stalled front to the north. When you throw in some late-morning sunshine, all that does is create CAPE, or as Panovich calls it, “thunderstorm fuel.”

“Temperatures are in the 70s, but dew points are close to 70,” Panovich explained. “This is incredibly muggy air for this time of year.”

Panovich expects the first round of rain to reach parts of the viewing area in South Carolina, such as Rock Hill, Chester, and Lancaster County, as well as southern parts of Union County in North Carolina by 1 p.m.

As the shield of rain expands this afternoon, heavy downpours are possible across the Carolinas this afternoon before finally moving out of the Charlotte area around 5 p.m. The break will be short-lived, though, as the second round of showers will move in around dinnertime, Panovich said.

“It looks like maybe two distinct waves of rain, one of which is early afternoon, a mid-afternoon break, and then mid-evening, I’m talking six, seven, eight o’clock to nine o’clock starts to move through,” Panovich said.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the mountains and parts of the foothills through tomorrow night. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/hjoav2EFY4 — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 17, 2018

That impact is going to be additional rainfall in areas of the mountains where flash flood watches are still in effect until Friday night. Panovich said it’s possible for areas in the foothills and mountains to see up to 3” of rain through Saturday night, while the Piedmont gets 1-2” of rainfall from these storms.

Panovich is still optimistic about Saturday night’s All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, though. An area of low pressure is slowly making its way north and should be over Charlotte on Friday. If it continues to move north and east, that’s good news for race fans.

“I can’t remove the rain chances completely, but that would allow at least for some slightly drier air to filter in and cut our rain chances down to 40 or 50 percent,” Panovich said.

