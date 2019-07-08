CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The threat for damaging winds gusts remained limited Wednesday across the western Carolinas. The main threat was shifting to the east very quickly.

With temperatures climbing Wednesday afternoon into the lower 90s ahead of an approaching cold front, scattered storms may move through the Interstate 77 corridor between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Although the storms will not be widespread, those who encounter a storm will experience periods of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and reduced visibility.

Some of the storms could bring damaging straight-line winds or microbursts, where the wind could cause trees or power lines to come down in the storms to the east.

WCNC

The biggest threat from storms would be along and east of I-77, including in Charlotte. Areas to the west of I-77 including the foothills and mountains of western North Carolina could still see an isolated storm but the number of storms will be less.

If a storm is determined to have damaging 60 mph winds or hail greater than the size of a quarter, the National Weather Service will issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. If that were to happen, we will send an alert on the WCNC news app.

