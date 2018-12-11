CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A storm system moving through the Carolinas is bringing ice to the mountains and the chance for flooding in the Charlotte area Thursday.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, First Warn chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said freezing rain was coming down in the High Country, and temperatures were dropping. He doesn't expect much if any, snow in the mountains, but there could be snowfall north into Virginia and in the Ohio Valley as the system moves east toward the area.

First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle said up to a half-inch of ice is possible in the areas of Boone and Blowing Rock. Winter storm warnings are in effect until Thursday for the following counties: Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, and Watauga.

Watauga County Schools will be on a two-hour delay Thursday.

Here's a look at the Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory along with the updated ice potential. #wncwx #ncwx #ice pic.twitter.com/z6xnruPLgK — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) November 14, 2018

A winter storm warning means a significant amount of ice is possible, as well as dangerous driving conditions. Sprinkle said it's also possible that accumulating ice will take down tree limbs and power lines, leading to widespread outages Thursday.

As for the rest of the Piedmont, there's a flood watch in effect because the same storm system will dump heavy rain on the already saturated ground. Panovich said freezing rain will last until around noon Thursday.

"That ice really expands quite a bit," Panovich said. "There will be sleet and freezing rain mixing in from Boone and Blowing Rock down toward Hickory and Statesville by midnight."

Because the rainfall is so heavy, Panovich expects the foothills and Piedmont to see mostly a cold, miserable rain. Basically, the heavy rain will bring warm air from the atmosphere to the surface, melting any freezing rain or sleet that could fall.

"When water freezes, it releases heat," Panovich said. "If you remove the heat to freeze it, it goes to the air. One way to battle that is for enough cold air to replenish the atmosphere and keep it cold. In this case, the precipitation is so heavy the warm air will eventually win out, I think."

If you live south or east of the mountains, Panovich said be prepared for possible flooding.

"The flood threat is real because of Monday's rain," he said. "An additional one, two or three inches, and flooding could be a concern across the Piedmont. The mountains will go from sleet to ice to rain back to snow but as for anyone east of the mountains, it's all rain."

Overall, it's going to be ugly through Thursday. If you're in the mountains, Panovich said you need to prepare for widespread power outages and slick roads.

Things are expected to be much better in time for the weekend. Expect sunny skies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs in the mid-50s before a slight Sunday cooldown with afternoon highs in near 50 degrees.

