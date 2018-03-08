CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready for some sunshine, because the rain that's been drenching the Carolinas this week is finally on its way out.

First Warn Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says things are going to improve by the evening hours Friday and into the upcoming weekend after heavy rain caused flash flooding and damage in the area Thursday night.

The timing couldn't be better for many parts of the Charlotte area. In some areas, it would take only about an inch of rain in one hour to cause flash flooding in the mountains and foothills.

Last day of really heavy stuff but the conditions are still there for flooding. This shows how much rain it would take to cause flash flooding today in just 1 hr. #cltwx #ncwx #Scwx pic.twitter.com/LgxvwAZzdr — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) August 3, 2018

"There's some clearing to the west of the moisture. Still some heavy rain in the mountains and foothills, but we're seeing a break," Panovich said. "Drier air is pushing to the east. It'll take all day, but the good news is it's starting to happen."

Flood advisories remain in effect for Avery, Caldwell and Watauga counties where heavy rain is expected to continue until at least the afternoon Friday. Some areas saw as much as 4" during Thursday's showers and storms. By midday Friday, Panovich expects scattered pockets of heavy rain, especially in areas east of I-77.

Getting reports of flooding occurring. Photo1 is at old Cove Creek School, Photo2 on Silverstone Road. Flood Warning in effect until 2:45pm. @NWSBlacksburg @wxbrad pic.twitter.com/8l7XRsb7bR — WataugaRoadsWX&News (@WataugaOnline) August 3, 2018

But things are looking much better for Panthers Fan Fest in uptown Friday night.

"I would plan for some rain, but here's the good news, it looks very scattered by the evening hours," Panovich said, pointing out that by 8 p.m., most of the moisture is expected to be out of Charlotte as it continues to push east.

