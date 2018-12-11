CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The work week will get off to a chilly and wet start as heavy rain is expected across the Carolinas throughout the day Monday.

First Warn Meteorologist Iisha Scott said the Charlotte area will begin to see rainfall around 8 a.m. Monday. By 10 a.m., the entire NBC Charlotte viewing area will likely be dealing with showers that will become heavier and more widespread by late morning and early afternoon.

"The heaviest pockets could lead to some localized flooding, so we'll have to watch for that," Scott said.

Those heavier showers are expected between 3 and 7 p.m., which will make for a slick and likely slow-moving evening commute in the Queen City. Afternoon highs across the Charlotte area will struggle to reach the mid-40s because of rain and cloud cover.

What to expect Tuesday

Showers will be on and off Monday night into Tuesday. There will be some passing showers in the Charlotte area before the rain clears out by late Tuesday evening. Temperatures will be in the lower-to-middle 50s with some heavy early morning showers.

How's the rest of the week look?

Unfortunately, cool and wet. Scott said there will likely be rain on both Wednesday and Thursday. Things are expected to be much better in time for the weekend. Expect sunny skies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-50s before a slight Sunday cooldown with afternoon highs in near 50 degrees.

© 2018 WCNC