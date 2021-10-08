The Perseid meteor shower peaks the next few mornings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are now set for one of the best shows in the night sky of the year as the peak of the Perseid meteor showers is here. Starting Wednesday morning and then again Thursday and Friday mornings we will see the peak of this shower. These meteors are produced as the Earth moves through the debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle. This is normally one of the 2 best meteor showers of the year along with the Gemeninds in December.