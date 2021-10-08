The Perseid meteor shower peaks the next few mornings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are now set for one of the best shows in the night sky of the year as the peak of the Perseid meteor showers is here. Starting Wednesday morning and then again Thursday and Friday mornings we will see the peak of this shower. These meteors are produced as the Earth moves through the debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle. This is normally one of the 2 best meteor showers of the year along with the Gemeninds in December.
This year through the perseids are occurring with no moon to reduce the viewings. So it's possible in the darkest of locations you could see 100 per hour. More likely you will only see 50-80 per hour in really dark locations. Even near suburban settings, you could see 20-40 per hour. This is amazing given the light pollution.
Tips for viewing:
- Location: Anywhere in the northern hemisphere, though you want to be in as dark a place as you can. Even near cities, there are darker places than others. So try to find a good spot where you can lay back and watch.
- Times: They should start to show up after midnight but the sweets spot is around 2-3 hours before sunrise. Which this week is around 6:40 am.
- Direction: Just look up to the darkest part of the sky. Oftentimes people tell you the radiate which is where they start but it's better to look in the darkest part of the sky. Think of fireworks you don't stare at the ground where they are launched you stare at the sky above where they explode. So do the same with meteors look up and away from light pollution.
- Equipment: None just your eyes but give them about 15-20 minutes to adjust to the darkness, which means NO PHONES! Well, bring the hone just down look at the screen your eyes will need to readjust.
- Other: Bring a blanket and bug spray to lay down and look up and enjoy!