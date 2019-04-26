Get ready for another rainy Friday, Charlotte. Scattered showers are expected to rule the afternoon hours before a mostly dry and pleasant weekend.

First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle said the heaviest rain already moved through areas south and east of Charlotte but the rest of us will likely see some rain Friday.

By noon, a line of storms was moving through the foothills along I-40. Sprinkle said an abundance of sunshine could cause some pop-up storms across the area.

"The heating of the day, that can fuel the atmosphere to give us a couple of pop-up thunderstorms," he said.

Unlike last week's storms, we're not looking for much of a severe weather threat in the Charlotte area from this system, although there's a chance of strong storms in the eastern part of North Carolina.

According to chief meteorologist Brad Panovich, this would be the 10th Friday of the year to see measurable rain, making Friday the rainiest day of the 2019 in Charlotte.

Sprinkle said temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 70s with a mostly sunny and comfortable weekend, which is good news for anyone with outdoor plans, like the 4-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway in Concord.

POPULAR ON WCNC.COM