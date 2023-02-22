Record high temperature possible in Charlotte Thursday

Brad Panovich is forecasting a new record temperature in Charlotte Thursday. Here's how hot it could get.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The unseasonably warm weather pattern could reach new heights Thursday with a possible record high in Charlotte.

While other parts of the country deal with a major winter storm and blizzard conditions, the Carolinas will enjoy at least another day of warm temperatures before we get closer to normal heading into the weekend, according to forecaster Larry Sprinkle.

So just how warm will it be? There's a chance it's the warmest February day ever in Charlotte.

"If we get to 82, we'll tie the all-time record and 83 would break it," Sprinkle said. "That's our forecast."

The current record of 82 degrees was hit three times, in 1930, 2011 and most recently, 2018. The warmest Feb. 23 on record was 79 degrees in 2018. If we get to 84 degrees, it would be the earliest 84 degrees in record history for Charlotte.

Some crazy record February heat is on the way. Thursday's high of 84° would break the daily record, the monthly record for February & the earliest 84° on record. The +25° departure from average is a June 25th equivalent of 113°. #cltwx #ncwx #wcnc pic.twitter.com/kE7aHYPd1V — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) February 21, 2023

To put this warmth into perspective, consider this. At 25 degrees above average (our average high this time of year is 58), that's the June 25 equivalent of 113 degrees, chief meteorologist Brad Panovich shared on Twitter.

The early warmth is also causing issues with plants and trees in the Carolinas. Pollen counts are way up for this time of year and it's led to some unseasonable suffering for those with allergies.

Soil temperatures in the Charlotte area have been in the low 60s, according to Panovich. This means warm-season grass is likely starting to grow. With temperatures that are closer to late April than February, plants and trees are starting to bloom.