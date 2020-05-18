“The next couple of days will be extremely, extremely wet.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a high risk of flash flooding across the western North Carolina mountains, foothills, and into parts of the Piedmont, because of an extended period of rain this week.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says it’s going to be a very wet week with rain in the forecast for the Charlotte area the next seven days.

“We could see some serious rainfall,” Panovich said.

Tropical Storm Arthur is moving in the Atlantic off the Carolina coast and Panovich says it won’t have much of an impact on Charlotte's weather. The biggest threat here is heavy rain from a stalled system that will produce days of heavy rain showers and storms. It’s not going to be a total washout every day the next seven days, but scattered showers and storms will bring heavy rain.

There is also a small chance a thunderstorm becomes strong-to-severe.

“I’m not really overly concerned with severe weather. I’m concerned with flooding,” Panovich said.

Rain will move in late Monday, but Panovich said Tuesday is when we’ll start to see issues from the rain.

The Charlotte area is in a medium threat for flash flooding on Tuesday with a higher risk in the mountains.

“The next three days, especially in the western Carolinas, flash flooding will be a huge deal,” Panovich said. “The next couple of days will be extremely, extremely wet.”

When looking at rainfall totals expected through Friday afternoon Panovich said Charlotte will see 4-5 inches of rain. Higher elevation locations could see higher amounts: 5-6 inches in Hickory, 7-8 inches in Boone.

“It could vary. It depends on where the band sets up,” Panovich explained.

The mountains could see anywhere from 6-9 inches of rain.

“Any slope that faces southeast is going to get hit straight on,” Panovich said.

In the event of flooding, the National Weather Service would issue flood bulletins. The most severe conditions would warrant a Flash Flood Warning.

A Flash Flood Warning is issued when sudden, onset flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in a flood prone area, you would be advised to move immediately to high ground. A flash flood is a sudden violent flood that can take from minutes to hours to develop.

It is even possible to experience a flash flood in areas not immediately receiving rain. Flooding can occur downstream or at lower elevations from where rainfall is occurring.

