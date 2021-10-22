You don't have to rake autumn leaves, experts say. Here's why

If you've been putting off raking, this is great news.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been putting off raking your yard, some experts say you can ditch the rake completely and your lawn will still be fine.

Seriously! Some experts say it's actually better for your yard's health to leave those leaves on the ground, then when you mow, the leaves will be chopped up and nourish your grass with a natural fertilizer. It works like composting your leaves in a garden, only this involves even less work.

So feel free to enjoy the Panthers game on Sunday or take a ride up to the mountains and enjoy what's expected to be peak fall color in the High Country.

Experts say it's OK to have as much as a foot of leaves on top of your yard during the fall.

