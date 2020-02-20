CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 10 AM: "Don't let the temperature right now fool you...It's going to get colder tonight," Gov. Cooper said. As of 10 a.m. 29 school districts are closed Thursday and 55 are on early release across the state. The State Emergency Response Team will activate at 1PM. Significant icing is not expected with this winter storm so there shouldn't be any major issues with power outages.

9:55 AM: Gov. Roy Cooper is set to hold a press briefing on the winter storm moving into North Carolina. Can't see the video? Click here to watch live.

9:07 AM: As conditions change throughout the day, download the WCNC app

6:48 AM: Several schools are closed today or are dismissing early. Complete list

6:39 AM: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper tweets a message urging everyone to be prepared for winter weather. Cooper will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. with the latest on state preparations.

6:30 AM: Mecklenburg and surrounding counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10AM-midnight. County-by-county weather statements or text CLOSINGS to 704-329-3600

6:05 AM: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced all schools will dismiss three hours early. All after-school activities are cancelled.

