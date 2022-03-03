Charlotte sets new record high Thursday

A nearly 50-year-old record fell in Charlotte Thursday with afternoon highs climbing into the 80s across the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte welcomed springtime weather in a big way Thursday with a new record high shattering a nearly 50-year-old record.

By 3 p.m., it was 85 degrees at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, breaking the previous record of 84, which was set in 1976. The average high for this time of year is 61 degrees.

WCNC Charlotte meteorologist Brittany Van Voorhees also confirmed this was Charlotte's first 80-degree day of 2022. In fact, it was the first time Charlotte got into the 80s in 98 days, when it was 82 degrees on Nov. 25. Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich confirmed this is the earliest on record Charlotte has hit 85 or higher. The old record was March 7, 1974.

The first 80°+ day of 2022 comin' in hot... literally.



Our high temperature so far is 85°, breaking the old record of 84° set back in 1976.



— Brittany Van Voorhees (@WeatherBrittany) March 3, 2022

The Carolinas will get a short break from the unseasonably warm weather Friday, with forecast highs expected to only reach the upper 50s or lower 60s. Saturday will also be a mild day with highs in the 60s.

Warm weather returns on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 for most of the Charlotte metro area. This includes the North Carolina cities and towns of Gastonia, Concord, Lincolnton and Salisbury. South Carolina cities Chester, Lancaster and Rock Hill will also be warm on Sunday.

