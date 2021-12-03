Record high likely in Charlotte Friday as temperatures soar

The Friday afternoon high in the Queen City is expected to break a record set back in 1998. Temperatures will skyrocket to the mid-to-upper 70s.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hard to believe we’re talking about a possible record high across the Charlotte area after a week of below-average temperatures, but that's the story of autumn in the Carolinas!

Highs in Charlotte average near 80 at the beginning of the season with that number dropping to the mid-50s by the time we approach winter. Both autumn and spring see the biggest temperature swings here in the Carolinas.

Why it's so warm this week

After a cold front moved through late Sunday, we have gradually shot up temperature-wise every single afternoon. The reason why is high pressure.

High pressure is usually associated with calm and clear conditions. But when it’s positioned correctly, the clockwise rotation can bring warm, southwesterly wind to the Charlotte region. You add in the fact that dry air warms up much quicker than humid air and you have a recipe for warmer than normal highs, even in December.

A strong ridge of high pressure can also block frontal boundaries from coming into the Southeast. The lack of a cold front this week has allowed us to get warmer almost every afternoon this week.

New record high in Charlotte?

The record for Charlotte on Dec. 3 is 75 degrees, set back in 1998. Friday, we’re expected temperatures to at least reach 77, if not warmer. With plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and a light breeze, there are no significant weather factors to get in the way.

Now, if you’re itching for cooler weather, this pattern is expected to break over the weekend. A weak cold front is expected to pass by late Saturday and into Sunday morning.