Recycling do's and don'ts: How to have a more sustainable Christmas

Whether it's wrapping paper or trees, do you know what to do with your holiday items?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Knowing what to recycle and what to throw away is always important during the holiday season – but there are other small things you can do that go a long way towards decreasing your carbon footprint.

Micaela Preston, the founder of Mindful Momma, has five big tips this year:

Choose quality over quantity with gifts. Look for products made from sustainable materials, such as wood toys or cloth dolls. Give experiences instead of ‘things.’ This can even include gift cards because it’s not a physical item! Shop local -- this not only supports local businesses, but its more sustainable because you’re not paying for shipping. Gift reusable items, such as water bottles, straws, reusable snack bags, etc.

And when it comes to wrapping these gifts – experts recommend using old newspaper or paper you already have around the house.

If you really love the gorgeous Christmas paper, many can go in the recycle bin. Jeff Smithberger, Solid Waste Management Director for Mecklenburg County, says as long as its not foil or metal-based paper, it’s recyclable.

"The bow and the other little things that are on the bow unfortunately, are not," he explained. "And if you're like my house, you know, mom taught me years ago to reuse that bow over and over again. So we have that box of bows and we encourage people to do the same."

You can also recycle broken-down cardboard boxes; cards and envelopes without glitter, plastic, or metal; and gift bags without plastic, foil or fabric. Make sure the gift bags don’t have rope or beaded handles.

Smithberger also hopes residents remember to recycle bottles and cans when hosting holiday parties, as these are often overlooked.

Many local jurisdictions will also let you recycle your Christmas trees for up to three weeks after at no cost. However, Smithberger reminds folks that artificial trees are not recyclable. He recommended repurposing or donating them.

Mecklenburg Solid Waste has a list online breaking down of what can and cannot be recycling all year long.