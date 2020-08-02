GOLD HILL, N.C. — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF0 tornado caused damage in Rowan County Thursday.

The tornado was one of at least four across the greater Charlotte area Thursday.

This EF0 tornado began near the intersection of Old Beatty Ford Road and Saint Stephens Church Road about a mile south of Gold Hill.

The tornado, with max winds of 85 mph and a maximum width of 25 yards, damaged a small barn, according to the National Weather Service, who investigated the damage Friday. Some trees were also snapped as the tornado moved east along and near Old Beatty Ford Road.

The tornado ended near Old U.S. Highway 80.

No injuries were reported.

Severe storms Thursday caused damage across the region, including in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston and Union counties.

