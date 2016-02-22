Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

Skies should be mostly sunny across the region. Today will be the coolest day this week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will be sunny and warm with a high around 81. Thursday sets the stage for the warmest weather so far this year, with highs in the mid 80s.

Friday-the Weekend

Friday should be partly sunny and very warm, with a high around 89. Saturday will be hot and humid with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. There's also a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Sunday should be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

