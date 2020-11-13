Body of one-year-old recovered after Alexander County flooding

Officials said five people were killed after the Hiddenite Family Campground flooded. More than 30 people were rescued from the rising floodwaters.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a one-year-old boy missing since devastating flash flooding in Alexander County, North Carolina Thursday was recovered Friday afternoon.

Five people were killed after the Hiddenite Family Campground flooded Thursday. After more than 30 people were rescued from the rising floodwaters Thursday, the search for missing persons continued Friday.

Earlier Friday morning, the Charlotte Fire Department, who has been among the agencies assisting with the efforts in Alexander County, recovered the body of an adult male bringing the total deaths at the campground to four.

A sixth person was killed elsewhere in the county in a car crash caused by the flash flooding.

The National Weather Service surveyed the damage in Hiddenite Friday. While the weather data is still being finalized, other recorded rainfall totals from Alexander County showed at least 7 inches of rain fell in some areas.

The campground was overwhelmed when water from the South Yadkin River overtook the property.

WCNC Charlotte spoke to one woman said she knew one of the people who died. She said she's still hopeful.

"Keep your heads up and don't lose faith because God is able to bring everyone home that's missing and right now that's what we all need to cling to," Nyoka Matney said.

#BREAKING: An adult male was just recovered at Hiddenite Campground by the Charlotte Fire Department. The search continues for a 1-year-old. @wcnc — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) November 13, 2020

Rivers and other waterways remained swollen Friday after the record-breaking rain event.

Further downstream in Mecklenburg County, residents living along the Catawba River were voluntarily asked to evacuate as Duke Energy worked to maintain the water levels along the Catawba River and Mountain Island Lake.