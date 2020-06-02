GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A second person has died as a result of severe weather in the Carolinas Thursday, North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

Troopers said a driver was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger on Doc Wehunt Road Thursday morning in Gaston County when he hydroplaned. The car fell down an embankment and landed upside down in a creek.

The driver was identified as Terry Rodger Fisher of Cherryville, NC.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by officials.

Another weather related death occurred in York County. A driver died after a tree fell on the car on Pleasant Road about three miles from Fort Mill.

RELATED: First confirmed death as severe storms, tornado move through Carolinas

A massive storm system dumping heavy rain on the Carolinas with reports of flooding in the area on Thursday.

There have been multiple confirmed tornadoes on the ground in the area.

Authorities urge during heavy rain and storms you get indoors and stay as far away from trees and cars as you can.

MORE ON WEATHER AT WCNC.COM:

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Tornadoes and severe storms hit Charlotte area

RELATED: Video shows school bus driving through floodwater in Iredell County

RELATED: 16-year-old takes cover in closet as tornado rips through home in Kannapolis

RELATED: Powerful storms cause tornadoes, leave trail of destruction across Charlotte area