We cannot stress how important it is to stay weather aware when severe storms are in the forecast, especially in light of this week's tragedy in Missouri where 17 people died, another seven were hurt after a duck boat packed with tourists capsized during a storm.

Cell phone video showed two of the amphibious vehicles fighting waves and winds that were gusting over 60 miles an hour.

Duck boat tours are not offered in Charlotte, but the Queen City offers no shortage of outdoor events. So we asked prominent tourist spots about their inclement weather policies.

When lightning strikes during Panthers games at Bank of America stadium, fans are asked to seek cover in the concourse. It's a rule that could be enforced this Sunday if storms prevail during the international championship cup soccer match at 4 p.m. The same rule applies nearby at BB&T Ballpark.

A spokesperson with Carowinds told NBC Charlotte they consult with a 3rd party weather detection service to determine the proximity of lightning. They have a procedure that features four phases.

According to PNC Music Pavilion's website, shows go on rain or shine but in the past they've asked fans to go to their cars during inclement weather.

At Charlotte Motor Speedway, officials consult with 3rd party meteorologists, like our own Brad Panovich, about safety conditions.

"Even though weather information is available on everyone's phone, everyone's got an app, but it still takes an expert you know, 'Where is this storm going? What's the threat? And when is it going to get there?' Having that extra set of eyeballs really helps,” said Panovich.

We also reached out the U.S. National Whitewater Center about its inclement weather policy but did not hear back.

