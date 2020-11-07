Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of the Charlotte-area

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Mecklenburg, Rowan and Cabarrus until 9 p.m. Friday.

This new severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Cabarrus and Rowan County is moving slowly southeast at 15 mph.

According to meteorologist Chris Mulchacy, this storm clocked a 55 mph gust around Newell at around 8:30 p.m.

Heavy rain and thunder is expected to move through uptown Charlotte around 8:30 p.m.

This new severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Cabarrus and Rowan County is moving slowly SE at 15 mph. Clocked a 55 mph gust around Newell a couple minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/M3XIll6RRC — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) July 11, 2020