Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of the Charlotte-area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in place for parts of Mecklenburg and Cabarrus until 9 p.m. Friday.
This new severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Cabarrus and Rowan County is moving slowly southeast at 15 mph.
According to meteorologist Chris Mulchacy, this storm clocked a 55 mph gust around Newell at around 8:30 p.m.
Heavy rain and thunder is expected to move through uptown Charlotte around 8:30 p.m.
WCNC Charlotte is tracking the storms as they move through the area. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.