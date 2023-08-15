Severe thunderstorms across Charlotte area

The WCNC Charlotte Weather Team wants you to say Weather Aware because of damaging severe storms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Severe storms are producing damage across the Charlotte area Tuesday.

Scattered, severe thunderstorms are bringing damaging winds over 60 mph to some communities. While not everyone will see storms, some of these storms will bring strong and severe.

A severe thunderstorm is defined as any thunderstorm capable of 60 mph winds or one-inch size hail. Any thunderstorm, even those without warnings, can still produce lightning. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you should seek shelter inside until the storm has passed.

Severe thunderstorms are capable of bringing down powerlines and tree branches.

In Cabarrus County, trees are down near Roberta Road and Physicians Blvd. Additional trees are down near Mary Circle.

In Mecklenburg County, half-inch sized hail was observed along Harris Houston Road.

In Rowan County, trees fell on power lines near Recreation Drive.

The line of storms is being fueled by another hot, sunny day in the Carolinas. The lines are ahead of a cold front. As the front moves through the Carolinas, the threat of storms in Charlotte will end by 8 p.m.

See severe weather happening near you? If you can safety take a photo or video, you can text us at 704-329-3600 or upload using the Near Me feature on the WCNC Charlotte app

Whenever there is a threat of severe weather that could impact your life, the WCNC Charlotte Weather Team will advise you to stay Weather Aware.

