CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A low end risk for severe weather Tuesday night could producing strong-to-severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind, hail, and an isolated tornado.

Starting around 7 p.m. and continuing through 10 p.m., the main line of thunderstorms is expected to push across Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and the surrounding metro. Additional discrete, scattered thunderstorms outside of that timeperiod cannot be ruled out.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for our entire area through 11 p.m.

By 5 p.m., a few severe thunderstorms had already impacted upstate South Carolina ahead of their forecasted arrival in the Piedmont. The National Weather Service had issued localized Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for those storms because of their damaging wind and hail potential.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich and the First Warn Storm team are tracking all evening.

"The good news is... this won't happening overnight while you're sleeping. The bad news, another round of severe weather. " Brad said. "I will caution: We are in the midst of severe weather season. April and May is our severe weather season."

Severe potential Tuesday evening

The First Warn Futurecast shows the potential location of storms over the coming hours. Brad cautions: Futurecast is a good tool to show the broader landscape, but "don't get locked in on any one location," he said. "The actual location of a storm could shift north or south at the end of the day."

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are expected for severe thunderstorms over the coming hours. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued when a thunderstorm capable of 60 mph winds and/or 0.75" inch hail was occuring or was imminent in the coming minutes.

Lightning is not a character of a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Even a thunderstorm without a warning can produce dangerous lightning. Do not wait for a warning before seeking shelter from a thunderstorm. If you hear thunder, move inside immediately.

The First Warn Storm Team will have live coverage on-air, online, and on social media as the weather warrants.

