Severe weather moving through the Charlotte-area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of the Charlotte-area as heavy rain and winds move in.
According to Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, the thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Mecklenburg, Gaston and Lincoln counties.
Panovich said some parts of the WCNC Charlotte viewing area could see winds of up to 70 mph. He also expects there to be loads of trees down in eastern Lincoln County.
