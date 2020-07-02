RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in the town of Liberty in Randolph County on Thursday. The twister reached winds up to 100 mph.

The National Weather Service sent crews to Randolph County on Friday to assess the damage.

Severe weather on Thursday made for a messy day in the Triad, but most of all in Randolph County. Trees and power lines were knocked down after the twister touched down off of Ramseur Julian Road.

Here you can see the path of the tornado. It was on the ground for less than half a mile (0.4 mi). The tornado destroyed an old chicken house and lofted debris in the air and sent it more than half a mile down the road. Radar even picked up the debris.

Path of the EF-1 tornado that hit Liberty

Tornado damage in the town of Liberty in Randolph County

The gallery of pictures below shows a line of damage along the Ramseur Julian Road area. A tree fell across the road in front of a church. There's also scattered debris and damaged structures.

There have not been any reports of injuries.

Wind damage captured along Julian Road in Randolph County

