Storms will produce a risk for damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. A flooding threat is also possible after days of rain caused saturated soil.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms are forecast to move through Charlotte and the surrounding Carolina communities Friday. The storms will contain a risk for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and a flood threat, which is amplified by saturated grounds and swollen rivers cause by days of prolonged rainfall.

This is a live blog from WCNC Charlotte and the First Warn Storm Team. Refresh this page for real-time severe weather updates. We will be live coverage on WCNC Charlotte and streaming here throughout the evening.

Threat of bowing line of storms

WCNC Charlotte First Warn Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Mulcahy says a forecasted "bowing" line of thunderstorms "shows that damaging straight-line winds are a legitimate concern."

Futurecast radar and weather models show the line of storms moving through Charlotte after 5 p.m. and throughout the region between 4 and 7 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

1:20 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Charlotte. The counties under the watch include, but are not limited to:

Mecklenburg

Burke

Cleveland

Iredell

Rutherford

Cabarrus

Lincoln

Uion,

Catawba

Gaston

McDowell

Rowan

York

Chester

Chesterfield

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms through 8 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm is defined as a storm producing 60 mph damaging winds and/or 0.75" size hail, which is equivalent to a quarter coin.

"Atmosphere in vicinity of the stalled front should continue to destabilize with visible satellite imagery showing mostly clear skies across much of the Carolinas," a forecast bulletin from the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. The bulletin came as forecasters prepared to issue the Severe Thunderstorm Watch.