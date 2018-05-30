WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. -- Police say two people are dead after severe weather knocked down a home in Watauga County Wednesday night.

Local emergency crews responded to a call of a structure collapse on Pine Ridge Road in Boone a little after 5 p.m., according to Watauga County officials. Upon arrival, authorities began searching for two people who were reportedly home at the time of the collapse.

Authorities have not confirmed if the two people found dead Wednesday night were the two missing individuals.

The Watauga County Sheriff's Office said a landslide in the area may have caused the home to collapse.

