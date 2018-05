WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. -- Police are searching for two people who were reportedly inside a Watauga County home that was knocked down by severe weather.

Local emergency crews responded to a call of a structure collapse on Pine Ridge Road in Boone a little after 5 p.m., according to Watauga County officials.

Officials have not released the identities of the two missing people.

Boone Fire on-scene in the Heaven Mountain Area at a structure collapse due to weather. Two persons reported in the structure at the time of the collapse. Search and rescue option ongoing. USAR team from Asheville area en-route. Updates will be available at 828-412-0542. — Boone NC Police Dept (@boonepolice) May 30, 2018

