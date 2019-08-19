CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Storms rolled through Charlotte on Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rain, hail, and lightning to the area.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Ashe, Mecklenburg, Union, and Stanly counties.

"Pea size hail and 50-60 mph winds in this storm," First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich tweeted around 4 p.m.

Viewers sent video to the newsroom of hail at the airport and off Clanton Rd.

Huntersville Fire said crews were working three accidents on I-77. In one case, a vehicle was overturned. The fire department also reported a tree in the road on McIlwaine d. at Beatties Ford Rd.

Charlotte-Douglas airport tweeted, "Ramp is closed due to lightning in the area. Please check flight status with your airline for updates."

Panovich said more than 1.25" was reported at the airport.

Duke Energy reported about 6,500 customers were without power around 5 p.m.

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

NYPD fires officer 5 years after Eric Garner's chokehold death

Man killed his 15-year-old daughter during her visit at his home, Union County deputies say

Planned Parenthood leaves federal family planning program