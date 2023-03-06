Cherryville requesting state funding following May storm damage

Officials are still working to remove debris throughout the city, which is estimated to cost approximately $150,000.

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Still recovering from the devasting storms that swept through Gaston County on May 16, the city of Cherryville has submitted a Type 1 declaration request for funding from North Carolina Emergency Management.

The city of Cherryville has previously declared a State of Emergency on May 17.

"The City of Cherryville has an annual budget of $15,620,784 for 2022/23, one percent of which is $156,207," City Manager Brian Dalton wrote in the request. " Per GS-166A, the City’s estimated eligible costs for this disaster exceed this threshold. Therefore, the City of Cherryville respectfully requests that our estimated costs be recommended to the Governor for consideration of a Type 1 State disaster declaration for Public Assistance."

Officials are still working to remove debris throughout the city, which is estimated to cost approximately $150,000.

In addition, the estimated cost of rebuilding three of the city's four electrical circuits is approximately $300,000, which includes labor hours for linemen from the City of Cherryville, City of Gastonia, Town of Forest City and Contractor ULC.

The damage was caused when a severe thunderstorm produced a microburst over the town, the National Weather Service found Wednesday after surveying the damage in-person.

RAISE YOUR WEATHER IQ: What is a microburst?

A microburst, also known as a downburst, is a small-but-might weather phenomenon that can cause damaging winds. Downbursts are the result of air that sinks rapidly to the surface. These “bursts” of air then hit the ground, which results in the spreading out of that area in a 360-degree direction.

The National Weather Service found Wednesday storm damage consistent with a microburst of winds upwards of 85 mph. The storm produced damaging winds over a two-mile width as it traveled 4.8 miles across the town.

The thunderstorm, which at the time had supercell-like characteristics, moved through the Gaston County community around 6:30 p.m.

RAISE YOUR WEATHER IQ: What is a supercell thunderstorm

Photos shared by WCNC Charlotte viewers show the extent of the damage brought on by the storm, which also traveled across portions of McDowell, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties. The same cell would later prompt the severe thunderstorm warning over Charlotte around 7:30 p.m.

Cherryville Mayor H.L. Beam said Wednesday afternoon that over 100 personnel from agencies in surrounding counties and across North Carolina have assisted Cherryville crews with assessing damage, clearing debris and assisting residents in need of shelter after their homes were damaged.