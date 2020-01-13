It's going to likely be more than a year before students can return to North Central High School in Kershaw County, South Carolina after an EF-2 tornado badly damaged the campus over the weekend.

Buses, buildings and the school's football field were all damaged by a storm Saturday. Students are expected to return to school this week, but they'll attend classes at the new technology center.

The National Guard was called to the school to help clear debris, as well as the county's emergency management department.

According to the superintendent, only two of the 32 buses parked at the school were left in driving condition after the storm, which caused extensive damage inside and outside the building. Newly released photos from the National Weather Service showed parts of the roof on top of desks and broken glass everywhere.

Clean-up crews are currently focusing on cleaning the damage outside the school before working their way into the building. They'll finally start drying out the school, which could be a challenge with more heavy rain expected this week.

The good news is there are no injuries due to the storms as no students or staff were on campus at the time.

