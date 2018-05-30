WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. -- Several emergency crews are responding to a call of a structure collapse in Watauga County that is believed to be caused by severe weather in the area Wednesday night.

According to officials in Watauga County, the call came in a little after 5 p.m. from a home on Pine Ridge Road in Boone.

Watauga County's deputies and paramedics, as well as the Boone Fire and Rescue team, are all at the scene for assistance.

County officials did not say if anyone was hurt or killed from the structure collapse.

