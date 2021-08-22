Dominion Energy workers heading to help residents impacted by Henri

NORFOLK, Va. — Residents being affected by the tropical storm weather in the Northeast area, close to Virginia and the Carolinas can expect help to arrive soon.
Dominion Energy said it sent 240 tree and line contractors Sunday, Aug. 22, to assist with restoring power for the customers who are being impacted by the tropical storm, Henri.
Henri officially made landfall near Rhode Island around 12:15 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.
The contractors headed to help the customers came from Virginia and South Carolina.
Dominion Energy has not provided any other details at this time. There's no word on when power will be completely back on.