Dominion Energy workers heading to help residents impacted by Henri

Crews from Virginia and South Carolina are going to the Northeast area to help restore power for the customers affected by tropical storm Henri.

NORFOLK, Va. — Residents being affected by the tropical storm weather in the Northeast area, close to Virginia and the Carolinas can expect help to arrive soon.

Dominion Energy said it sent 240 tree and line contractors Sunday, Aug. 22, to assist with restoring power for the customers who are being impacted by the tropical storm, Henri.

Henri officially made landfall near Rhode Island around 12:15 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.

12:15 PM EDT update: Tropical Storm #Henri makes landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island, with maximum sustained winds of 60 MPH and central pressure of 989 mb https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/7uL0NJ9PYk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 22, 2021

The contractors headed to help the customers came from Virginia and South Carolina.