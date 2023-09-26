EF-0 tornado touches down in Perquimans County during Tropical Storm Ophelia, officials say

No damage or injuries related to the tornado have been reported.

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — Officials confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in the northern section of Perquimans County, North Carolina over the weekend during Tropical Storm Ophelia.

The tornado briefly touched down in a field in Belvidere at around 7:37 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS has not yet determined peak wind speeds from the tornado, however, EF-0 tornadoes typically have a wind speed between 65 to 85 miles per hour.

No damage or injuries related to the tornado have been reported.

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall at Emerald Isle in North Carolina around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

As the storm moved through eastern North Carolina, the National Weather Service Wakefield issued a tornado warning for several counties — including southeastern Hertford County, southwestern Gates County and northwestern Chowan County — at 7:45 a.m. and lasted until 8:15 a.m.

Tornado Warning including Chowan County, NC, Gates County, NC, Pasquotank County, NC, Perquimans County, NC until 7:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/z61tpYUkbj — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 23, 2023

The storm made its way into southeastern Virginia around 5 p.m. Saturday and moved through the state overnight. By this time, Hampton Roads and the surrounding area had already endured the worst of the storm — heavy rain, strong winds and urban and tidal flooding.