'Seek higher ground': Voluntary evacuation order issued in northwest Charlotte due to flooding

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for neighborhoods in northwest Charlotte along the Catawba River as floodwaters are expected to threaten homes Friday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management issued the voluntary evacuation order for Riverside Drive, Lake Drive, Beagle Club Road and Hart Road, effective 6:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13. The order comes one day after historic flooding hit the Charlotte area due to heavy rains.

A couple of inches of standing water was already covering Riverside Drive before 7 a.m. Friday. First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle said this area is prone to flooding and Friday's threat isn't expected to be as bad as the flooding in the summer of 2019.

"You can see some of the water starting to reach some of the houses," Sprinkle said. "They are going to see more of that today coming down from the river."

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management, the Catawba River is expected to reach a level of 103.5 feet or higher. A shelter has been setup at Hopewell High School on Beatties Ford Road in Huntersville for anyone who evacuates their home. People will be allowed to bring their pets to the shelter and firefighters are on the scene to assist anyone with evacuation.