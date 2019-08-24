CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers dealt with flash flooding in Charlotte Friday night after strong storms moved through the area.

"Be safe if you're out and about. Parking lots can be a problem too!," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted.

CMPD also posted pictures from North Tryon St. and Sugar Creek Rd. showing vehicles in high water.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in the Charlotte area Friday evening. Hail was reported in Catawba County.

The storms and heavy rains forced many high school football games to be postponed or canceled.

