MORGANTON, N.C. -- Flash flooding in Burke County led to several roads shutting down for much of Wednesday.

Burke County Emergency Management said no major weather-related issues were reported besides flooding along Spainhour Road and Bost Road due to poor drainage.

Still, floodwaters carried one car into a ditch near the intersection of Spainhour Road and Warrior Fork Trail.

NBC Charlotte is working to confirm whether anyone was in the car at the time it was swept away.

Many residents said the water levels were the highest they've seen in years.

"It's not good," David Marshall said. "We don't need any more rain for a while."

Betty Shuffler said some of what's underwater along Bost Road has affected local farms.

"Too bad," Shuffler said. "Just hope nobody has their fields planted."

By the afternoon, water levels had mostly receded to the shoulders of the affected roads.

However, emergency workers urge drivers to not go through flooded roads if they can't see the yellow or white lines marking the pavement.

